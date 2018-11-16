ORLANDO, Fla. — ESPN is making history Saturday, broadcasting its College GameDay program at the University of Central Florida for the first time.

UCF hosting ESPN College GameDay show for 1st time Saturday

Students say GameDay broadcast evoking pride in Knights

Show will air from 9 a.m.-noon; Cincinnati at UCF kicks off at 8 p.m.

"It's huge. It's so deserved," said Alex Cizek, a UCF junior.

In college football circles, UCF hasn't always been a part of the same conversation as powerhouses Alabama, Michigan, and Notre Dame. But now, it's earning new attention and accolades.

With an undefeated streak that continues into a second season, the Knights and their fans consider themselves the self-proclaimed national champions.

That's what's bringing one of ESPN’s legacy shows to Orlando .

"I've always had great respect for this university," said Lee Corso , one of the show's hosts and a Central Florida resident. "It’s a perfect matchup" between UCF (ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 poll ) and Cincinnati (No. 19).

Corso said he expects Saturday's broadcast from UCF to have one of the largest crowds in GameDay history. The show has been on the air since 1987.

Saturday’s broadcast will air at 9 a.m. to noon, and the game itself will air on ABC at 8 p.m.

Students at UCF say the show is bringing more than just a big production: It's bringing a renewed sense of pride for a university football program that's often overlooked.

"I feel like it brings a lot of unity. We're all so excited," UCF freshman Stevie Wigglesworth said. "It's not just GameDay we're here for, we're here for our team. It's amazing."