EDGEWATER, Fla. — The Edgewater Police Chief resigned Thursday amid a controversy that involved a complaint against him.

Edgewater Police Department Chief David Arcieri submitted a resignation letter last Friday.

According to a complaint from a fellow officer, Chief David Arcieri allegedly asked him questions about conspiracies involving Edgewater City Council members and that officer.

The officer, who Spectrum News 13 chose not to name, reportedly told a superior that he felt uncomfortable when Arcieri wanted to speak to him in private.

During the investigation, Arcieri went on record to say, "I never intended to make (the officer) feel intimidated. It was a casual conversation and nothing more."

Chief Arcieri served as a police officer in Edgewater for 24 years.

Arcieri’s resignation is effective December 16.