ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of "Hamilton" fans hoping to score tickets to the Orlando shows crashed the Dr. Phillips Center website Friday morning.

Tickets for the hit Broadway musical went on sale at 9 a.m. Soon after the sale opened, users began experiencing issues. Some were unable to enter the virtual queue to buy tickets. Others kept receiving a message that their wait time would be "over 2 hours."

Dr. Phillips Center then posted a message on its Twitter account, assuring everyone that its team was working to resolve the issue.

"We're experiencing a high level of traffic and are working diligently to restore sessions," the account said. "Stay with us for the latest updates."

After the website was "back up," some users reported being able to buy ticket to the show. However, many were still waiting in the virtual queue by the afternoon.

The center had encourage "Hamilton" fans to buy tickets online instead of in person at the box office.

"Hamilton" will be in Orlando from January 22 to February 10.