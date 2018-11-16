Dozens of children across Central Florida now have families, just in time for the holiday season.

Kids, parents take part in ceremonies on National Adoption Day

21 children find 'forever homes' at event in Brevard County

Record 42 children adopted at Orange County event

In Brevard County, a " Celebration of Adoption " event took place in Judge Charlie Crawford's courtroom Friday in Viera.

Each family appeared before the judge to make the 21 childrens' adoptions official.

The Harper family from Mims was excited and dressed to the nines, as three new members are now a part of their home: Bentley, Emmanuel and Brycen.

"I'm really excited. We've waited a long time for this," Danielle Harper said.

The annual adoption event is sponsored by Brevard Family Partnership , the guardian ad litem program, Family Allies and IMPOWER.

In Orange County 42 children were adopted, and 66 families were made official across Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. Both numbers were records, according to Community Based Care of Central Florida.

"Our kids and families are excited for this day because it means a new start," President and CEO Glen Casel said.

More than 800 children are currently up for adoption statewide.