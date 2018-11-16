ORLANDO, Fla. — A driver of a Lynx city buses has been killed after two buses crashed into each other early Friday morning, according to police.

At around 5:10 a.m., the Orlando Police Department received calls about two Lynx buses that had crashed at West Princeton Street, east of the John Young Parkway, according to Lt. Diego Toruno.

One of the buses was disabled when it was somehow struck by a second one, stated Toruno in a news release.

One of the drivers died and the second driver was taken to an area hospital, stated Toruno.

West Princeton Street is closed from Orange Blossom Trail to the John Young Parkway.

Toruno did not release any detailed information, however there were no passengers in any of the buses during the incident.

LYNX tweeted that service might be delayed due to police activity.

SERVICE ALERT: Link 25 may experience some delays due to police activity on Princeton Street. — LYNX (@lynxbusorlando) November 16, 2018