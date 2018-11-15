ORLANDO, Fla. — Wekiva High School has been placed on lockdown over a report of a student with a possible weapon on campus.

School resource officer responded to report of student with weapon

Additional deputies were called to Wekiva High to help with sweep

No weapon has been found so far, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman says

No one is being allowed on or off campus, a message sent to parents and guardians said.

The student has been identified, and the Orange County Sheriff's Office is assisting district security in the investigation.

At about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the school resource officer responded to the report, and more deputies were called to the school, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Master Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said.

No weapon has been found, but the lockdown is ongoing as deputies are continuing to sweep the school, she said. So far, they haven't found a weapon.

All students and staff are safe, a district spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.