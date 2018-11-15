ORLANDO, Fla. — Wekiva High School has been placed on lockdown over a report of a student with a possible weapon on campus.
- School resource officer responded to report of student with weapon
- Additional deputies were called to Wekiva High to help with sweep
- No weapon has been found so far, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman says
No one is being allowed on or off campus, a message sent to parents and guardians said.
The student has been identified, and the Orange County Sheriff's Office is assisting district security in the investigation.
At about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the school resource officer responded to the report, and more deputies were called to the school, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Master Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said.
No weapon has been found, but the lockdown is ongoing as deputies are continuing to sweep the school, she said. So far, they haven't found a weapon.
All students and staff are safe, a district spokesperson said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.