VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office announced in a Thursday afternoon presser that it will be prosecuting the 15-year-old Florida boy accused of killing his mother and enlisting his friends to help hide her body.

15-year-old Volusia teen indicted for alleged murder of mom

Teen accused of killing mom over 'D' grade in class

The teen was indicted Thursday for the alleged first-degree premeditated murder of his mother, Gail Cleavenger, 46.

He is also charged with tampering with a crime scene and abuse of a dead body.

He will be transferred to an adult court and also be prosecuted as an adult.

The boy confessed to strangling his mother after they got into a fight over a "D" he received in a class.

He then allegedly buried his mother’s body beneath a fire pit at River City Church in DeBary. He then called his two best friends to help hide her body and stage a robbery at his home.