WASHINGTON — There were fresh faces on Capitol Hill Wednesday as freshman House and Senate members participate in new member orientation, including Gov. Rick Scott, even though the Florida Senate race has yet to be called.

The power struggle for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat reached a new pinnacle as incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Florida) returned to work on Capitol Hill and Scott posed for a photo alongside the newest freshman class and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“We are here this morning to welcome our six new Republican Senators that allowed us to continue our majority,” Sen. McConnell said as reporters snapped photos.

Senate Republicans invited the Governor to participate in new member orientation and leadership elections. They said he’ll win the recount, however Democrats aren’t so sure.

Wednesday, the Governor recused himself from validating Florida’s election results, and while Florda Democrats on Capitol Hill said the move is a step in the right direction, they also say more must be done.

“A third party, independent appointee needs to serve, be appointed to replace him on the canvassing board because no one who is associated with him, none of his own appointees, no one that works for him should be serving in that role,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, (D) FL-23rd District.

As the recount continues in the Sunshine state, Florida lawmakers in Washington acknowledge anything can happen.

“When we’re talking about .15 percent difference out of over 8 million votes, it could go either way,” said Rep. Darren Soto (D-Florida).