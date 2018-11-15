OSCEOLA COUNTY — No children were in a retired school bus when it overturned after being struck by a semitractor-trailer on Thursday, according to officials.

10 adults on bus suffered minor injuries

Southbound lanes near Kissimmee Park Road closed

The old school bus tried to make a U-turn around mile marker 240 (Kissimmee Park Road) in the median of the turnpike when the semi hit it, stated Lt. Kim Montes of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fuel that spilled closed the southbound lanes, Montes stated.

The 10 adults who were on the bus suffered minor injuries.

Montes did not state if any charges will be filed.