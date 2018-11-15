ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a bit on the chilly side on Thursday and expect some rain later on.

Scattered showers and a few storms continued into the early morning hours Thursday before tapering off by the afternoon.

The cold front is moving across Central Florida Thursday morning and it is triggering scattered showers. You will likely need to hang on to the rain gear stepping out the door. The evening drive will be drier and cooler with clearing skies.

Temperatures will start out warm. Thursday's high temperatures will actually occur during the morning with temperatures falling into the 60s and lower 70s for the afternoon.

The cooler air will continue to invade central Florida for Friday.

Friday's temperatures will start out in the upper 40s and lower 50s for most neighborhoods. Afternoon highs will be stuck in the upper 60s for most with a few areas reaching the lower 70s.

Skies will be partly cloudy and our humidity will also plummet making for a pleasant Friday to get outside and enjoy.

It will be chilly stepping out the door on Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the start of the weekend.

Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the low to mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.

A few more clouds will mix in with the sunshine on Sunday, but it will be another comfortable, dry afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s in the morning with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s.

Surfing conditions for Thursday are fair with an east-southeast swell lingering with a northeast/east-northeast swell mix. Wave heights will be 2 to 4 feet with a high rip current risk.

That means it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard and to use extreme caution when entering into the waters.

Water temperatures are in the mid to upper-70s and the UV index is at 6. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely in the morning with most of the activity tapering off during the afternoon.

If you plan to go out boating, expect rough seas of 4 to 6 feet and a moderate chop on the intracoastal. The winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 knots.

There will be chance for morning rain and a few thunderstorms. Skies will clear out during the afternoon.

Tropical Update

The tropical wave we have been watching over the past few days is running out of time for potential development.

Regardless of development, this area of disturbed weather will not be a concern for Florida.

This week's cold front will sweep up the system and send it back out into the open waters of the Atlantic.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

