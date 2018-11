VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The search continues for a possible missing boater on Lake Harney, which stretches between Seminole and Volusia counties.

The search stretches into the second day as two Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials stayed out at the lake overnight after the search efforts began Wednesday.

FWC says it started with a call about a possible drowning.

The man was fishing with another man when he went overboard.