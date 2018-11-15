OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a SunRail train in Osceola County Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened near Pleasant Hill Road and Old Tampa Highway in the Kissimmee area.

No passengers on the train were injured, says FHP.

Troopers on social media warned passengers to expect delays for several trains in the area due to the fatal crash.

No further information is available yet.

Spectrum News 13 is working to gather more details on this developing story.