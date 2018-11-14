LAKE HELEN, Fla. — The man accused of having an extremely dangerous explosive nicknamed "Mother of Satan" in his home is expected to face a Volusia County judge Wednesday.

Jared Coburn charged with making explosive device

Deputies say he had explosive in his home used in terror attacks

He told investigators that he was making homemade fireworks

Jared Coburn, 37, is being held without bond Wednesday morning and charged with making an explosive device.

Detectives say the explosive device was found underneath his bed at his West Pennsylvania Avenue home in Lake Helen on Tuesday night.

The explosive that authorities said they found was so dangerous, they were not able to move it far because of fears it would detonate.

The Federal Aviation Administration placed a temporary flight restriction in the area around Coburn's home, and the Sheriff's Office warned residents that booms they may hear are from investigators detonating the explosives.

If you heard a boom in Lake Helen, that was us detonating one of the items. All good. There will be more booms, so don't be alarmed! — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 14, 2018

The explosive is made from everyday homemade materials, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. One of its components is extremely dangerous: triacetone triperoxide (TATP).

It was used in the 2015 Paris terror attack and the 2017 attack during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

"It is highly volatile. Al-Qaeda has dubbed it, this chemical, the 'Mother of Satan.' It has been used in terror attacks all over the world," he said.

Coburn told authorities he was only making homemade fireworks.

Investigators found out about Coburn's stash after a tipster called Lake Helen Police to tell them about a suspicious package.

"This just goes to show that these anonymous tips really help us out when it comes to protecting the general public," Sheriff's Office bomb squad Lt. Lou Marino said in a news release.

Authorities found jars of the dangerous substance and other explosive devices in the home.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the home.

Coburn could face additional charges.