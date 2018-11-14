FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission is meeting this week in Fort Lauderdale.

MSD HS Public Safety Commission meeting this week

Group analyzing information from before, during and after Feb. 14 shooting

Information will be presented to governor's office

Nikolas Cruz confession video released in Parkland shootings

The group is hitting on a slew of items with one goal in mind - finding answers to what went wrong leading up to and during the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 students and staff dead in Parkland.

Two students told investigators they reported shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz to an administrator for making threats but felt they were not taken seriously, a commission investigating the massacre was told Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the commission will review the physical security at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and they'll also hear from law enforcement on its response to the shooting.

The commission formed earlier this year to analyze the information from the Parkland shooting and other mass shootings.

The commission is composed of law enforcement, education and child welfare officials from across the state along with the fathers of two students who were killed. They will file a report to Gov. Rick Scott on their findings and recommendations by Jan. 1.

Cruz, now 20, has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys have said he will plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

"The students at that school have a tendency to not report anything," said commission member Max Schachter, the father of a Parkland victim. "And I think that is a culture of sweeping everything under the rug the kids need to be comfortable and know that they’re all involved in protecting that school and keeping that school safe."

The group will create a report with its recommendations for improvements and turn the information over to the governor's office.

In addition to reviewing the physical site and security, the commission also will review Cruz's cell phone content and internet searches.

The commission session runs through Friday and will reconvene in December.