ORLANDO, Fla. — After a record-breaking warm Tuesday for some, temperatures are about to take a serious tumble, and we are forecasting highs in the 60s Friday.

Until then, we have another very warm, muggy day with highs into the 80s and a mix of clouds and sun. We are still tracking a slow moving cold front to our north, expected to bring elevated rain and rumble coverage for Wednesday afternoon.

The front slips by Wednesday night, but lingering moisture means rain chances stick around through tomorrow morning.

Temperatures the past several days have been running five to 10- degrees above seasonable levels thanks to a stout ridge of high pressure holding firm over the Sunshine State.

We are about to break the pattern though as a deep trough of low pressure digging into the southern plains begins nudging in our direction and sends a front sweeping to our south.

As we wait for the front slowly dropping in on Wednesday, we can expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs heating into the 80s once again.

Scattered showers and storms are set to develop for Wednesday afternoon into the evening. No severe weather is expected. The front drops into southern Florida on Thursday, but lingering moisture will keep us in a threat for rain the first part of the day.

Highs may actually slide backward Thursday afternoon as cooler, drier air filters into the region. We clear our sky Thursday night and see lows dip into the 40s and 50s area wide.

Friday looks fantastic as chilly high pressure builds in and gives us plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s. Another cold night in store Friday night with lows in the 40s and 50s, then back into low to mid 70s over the weekend. November weather is returning!

We are kicking off this Wednesday with fair surfing conditions thanks to waves waist to chest high, so grab a board and hit the water!

As we move through the afternoon, a lingering east to east-southeast swell and a switch in the wind will create generally poor to occasionally fair surfing.

Our bigger concern will be scattered showers and storms. If you have beach plans, keep an eye on the sky and when thunder roars, go indoors. Sea surface temperatures are currently steady in the mid-70s.

