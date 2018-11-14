ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney shared updates on upcoming Disney World projects, including the gondola transportation system and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, during the IAAPA Attractions Expo.

Bob Chapek, chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products, delivered the news during his keynote address at the GM and Owners Breakfast on Wednesday.

Disney Skyliner opening timeline

Speaking to a crowd, Chapek said that Disney Skyliner, the gondola system, would open in fall 2019. The gondolas will connect Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios to four resort hotels. Each loading station will feature unique designs, according to Chapek.

The last tower for the new transportation system — which is currently under construction — has been installed, with cable now being added.

Guardians of the Galaxy coaster vehicle revealed

Chapek also shared a first look at the ride vehicle for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy coaster.

It will be one of the largest enclosed coasters in the world. The coaster will feature cars that are programmed to rotate at certain moments, pointing riders in the direction of elements along the track.

The "storytelling" coaster, as Disney describes it, will be housed inside a massive show building, which is large enough to hold four Spaceship Earths.

Construction crews recently finished pouring concrete for the ride's foundation. It's the largest concrete pour in Disney World history, Chapek said.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Animatronics

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the upcoming themed land, will feature a new type of animatronics.

The A-1000 model animatronics will "come to life in a new way," Chapek said. They will be all-electric, which allows for more expressions and greater range of motion. The new animatronics will also last longer, with "no performance loss over time."

New 'Stuntronics' technology?

Chapek also said that the company is working on a technology it calls "stuntronics." This animatronic will be able to fly and flip in the air.

No details were shared about how "stuntronics" would be used in the parks.