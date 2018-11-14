ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney is donating $500,000 toward communities affected by the California wildfires, the company announced Tuesday.

According to Disney’s press release, the donation is supporting firefighters working to contain the deadly wildfires, along with California residents impacted by the fires.

The donations will go to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund, which supports recovery and preparedness efforts, and the California Fire Foundation, which provides emotional and financial support to firefighters, their families, and impacted communities.

Disney says it employee contribution to eligible relief organizations will be matched by Walt Disney Company Foundation’s program ‘Disney Employee Matching Gifts.’