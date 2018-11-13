ORLANDO, Fla. — George Zimmerman gets 12 months of probation in a case where he is accused of threatening a private investigator.

Zimmerman entered a no contest plea in the case. He did not attend the hearing and the plea was entered on his behalf by his lawyers. He was given 12 months of probation.

Private investigator Dennis Warren accused Zimmerman of sending him threats. Warren contacted Zimmerman about a documentary on Trayvon Martin, who was shot and killed by Zimmerman in 2012.

Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer at the time, was acquitted of criminal charges of fatally shooting the teenaged Martin.