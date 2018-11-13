COCOA, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers in Brevard County converged on an apartment complex dedicated to housing veterans in Cocoa.

About 90 people with Volunteers of America of Florida , who partnered with the Home Depot, worked on renovating the Cocoa Veterans' Village off Peachtree Street Tuesday.

Right now the building houses more than 40 veterans who fell on hard times.

On Tuesday, crews worked to install new kitchen cabinets and sinks.

Lisa Baldwin is 56 years old and served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years.

Health issues forced her to the streets, but now she's been living at village for a year and is on the hunt for a job.

“To come here and know that it's clean — you have a stove, you can cook and a refrigerator, you've got support. You've got all of that. It makes all the difference in the world,” Baldwin said.

Home Depot donated a $40,000 grant for all the supplies, but the value of that and the volunteer labor is closer to $200,000.