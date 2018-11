ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Orlando area Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Lt. Kim Montes says the crash happened at 9:15 p.m. on John Young Parkway and Southpark Circle.

According to Montes, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been provided. Spectrum News 13 is working to gather more details on the deadly crash.