FROSTPROOF, Fla. — An inmate at a Polk County jail who had complained of stomach cramps and nausea died Monday night, and deputies are investigating what happened.

While in custody at the South County Jail on Sunday, 51-year-old Tyrone Shippee told staff he was suffering from stomach cramps, nausea, and constipation.

He began receiving treatment the same day and was taken to the Polk County Sheriff's Office medical dorm, the agency said in a news release.

Late Monday night, Shippee was found sitting up in his bunk and unresponsive. He then began vomiting and shortly after stopped breathing. He was pronounced dead at Lake Wales Medical Center about an hour later.

Investigators said Shippee showed no signs of external injury, nor any indications that he'd been in an altercation.

Shippee was arrested last week on a Pasco County warrant for failure to register as a career offender, the Sheriff's Office said in the release.

Per Sheriff's Office policy, four investigations will be conducted, including an internal review, death investigation, and autopsy. The findings will then be forwarded to the State Attorney's Office for a final review.