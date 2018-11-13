ORLANDO, Fla. — A 35-year-old Orlando man in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the John Young Parkway on Monday night when he was struck and killed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 9:15 p.m., Yaffar Martinez Brenes, 26, was driving a 2018 Toyota four-door vehicle on the northbound parkway, near Southpark Circle, in the left lane when he struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk, stated the FHP.

Witnesses stated that the Orlando driver had a green light and the FHP stated Brenes was unable to avoid the unnamed pedestrian.

Brenes was not under the influence of alcohol, the FHP commented.

The crash remains under investigation.