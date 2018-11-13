ORLANDO, Fla. — Interstate 4 near Orange Blossom Trail is back open after an overturned semi-tractor trailer shut it down early Tuesday morning, closing the highway for several hours during rush hour.
- Semi crashes on westbound I-4 during morning rush hour
- Witnesses told police the trailer was top heavy, speeding
- Trailers' occupants not severely injured, Orlando Police say
Witnesses told Orlando Police that at about 6 a.m., the semi struck the inside barrier at the turn at Orange Blossom Trail.
They also said the semi may have been speeding, and its load — large, metal warehouse roof trussses — was top-heavy on one side, Lt. Jonathan Bigelow said.
The semi trailer flipped on its side and slid to a rest blocking all the westbound lanes of I-4.
The people inside the truck incurred minor injuries and were not taken to a hospital, Bigelow said in a news release.
It took crews several hours to clear the roadway of the truck and its load. The highway was back open at about 11 a.m.
The truck was not part of the I-4 Ultimate project, Bigelow said.