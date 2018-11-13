ORLANDO, Fla. — Don't forget that umbrella as occasional showers and possible thunderstorms are expected for Central Florida.

Southerly winds in advance of the next front will produce another unseasonably warm afternoon for Central Florida. Highs will run in the mid- to upper 80s.

Occasional showers and possible thunderstorms will be off and on throughout the day.

A cold front is approaching, but it will get hung up to the north through Wednesday. This will lead to a better chance for showers and a rumble of thunder in advance of its arrival through Thursday morning. This system will provide a more noticeable drop in temperatures starting on Thursday when highs revert to the 70s.

Nighttime lows will return to the 50s. Cooler, more comfortable air will continue to get drawn in for the remainder of the work week and into next weekend. Some places northwest of Orlando will experience highs in the 60s and lows in the40s by Friday.

Poor to hazardous boating conditions will result from breezy south winds. Those in small craft are urged to use caution. Seas will run between 3 to 5 feet.

In the surf zone, the risk of rip currents remains high.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there is one area to watch located near the Leeward Islands.

Conditions are becoming less favorable for development as it tracks west; there is a moderate chance of it becoming a tropical cyclone briefly.

If it takes on a name, Patty is next on the list. It will not be a concern to Florida because the cold front will help steer it back into the Atlantic and away from the United States.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

