PLYMOUTH, Fla. — Multiple people have been sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a Lynx bus occurred Monday evening in Plymouth, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

5 hospitalized from multi-vehicle crash

A Lexus caused a chain reaction crash, says FHP

Authorities say the crash happened on West Orange Blossom Trail and Hermit Smith Road around 7 p.m.

Lt. Kim Montes of Florida Highway Patrol says a Lexus failed to stop, hitting the vehicle in front of it. The crash caused a chain reaction, causing the second vehicle to hit a third vehicle, and causing the third vehicle to hit the Lynx bus.

Montes said 15 passengers were on board the bus, with one passenger who was transported to the hospital. Four people from the other vehicles were also transported. They sustained minor injuries.

Apopka Police Department officers were also on scene.