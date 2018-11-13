WINTER PARK, Fla. — A legend in the comic book world being remembered.

Stan Lee, the co-creator behind big names like Spider-Man, Iron Man and the Incredible Hulk, has died at the age of 95 year old.

People are also remembering Lee.

Inside A Comic Shop in Winter Park, there are dozens of comic books co-created by the legendary Lee.

"Iron Man, Fantastic Four, X-Men, Thor all the enduring characters of Marvel," said A Comic Shop owner Aaron Haaland.

Haaland met Lee in San Diego at Comic-Con several years ago.

"I was like, 'Stan Lee!' I had to do like a double take. I am like, 'That's Stan Lee" and it's late but you know he was really cool, a really great guy. He like I owned a comic book store. That was cool," said Haaland.

Haaland like others wants to remember Lee's accomplishments.

"Coming up with different characters and more imagination fun everybody more or less," said Lee fan Bryant Saldana.

"It's very sad we lost a legend but this man lived this exploratory life working until he was 95 because he loved what he did and people loved being around him," said Haaland.

Lee also lent his star power to Tampa's MegaCon festivities in Oct. 2017 with an appearance to help raise funds after Hurricane Irma.