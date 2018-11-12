NATIONWIDE -- Two dog food companies are recalling their products after several dogs became sick.

Nutrisca and Nature Life Pet Products say their products have too much vitamin D.

The Food and Drug Administration said the elevated levels were caused by a formula error.

The products include:

4 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food

15 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food

28 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food

17.5 lb bags of Natural Life Chicken and Potato Dry Dog Food

Dogs that ingest too much vitamin D may vomit, lose their appetite, drink and urinate more than normal, drool excessively, and lose weight.

They should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, click here.