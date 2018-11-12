LARGO, Fla. — Generations might separate 11-year-old Alan Landers and 83-year old Earle Sebring, but heroes brought them together.

Alan Landers awarded Barbara Bush Citizen Patriot Award

He has helped raise money for Honor Flights

Landers was awarded the Barbara Bush Citizen Patriot Award on Sunday night. He has helped raise about $55,000 that helped send nearly 140 veterans on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

"He's collected a bunch of money and sending more veterans, so he's the actual hero there for the veterans,” said Sebring, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

"I feel kind of good about it but I think he's the hero, not me," Landers said. "It's the other way around."

The award presentation was in Largo.

"It's kind of surprising but also very exciting," Landers said. "The surprising thing is that they actually chose me, but the exciting thing is that they actually chose me."

City leaders say they chose the sixth-grader for the award because of his long tradition of honoring veterans.

Landers started raising money as part of a first-grade school project to send veterans on honor flights.

Since then, his Superhero Fun Run has sent veterans like Sebring to D.C.

"I'm proud of him as a friend of mine. He's quite a kid," Sebring said. "It's a trip that every veteran should have a chance to go to, it's quite memorable."

Landers said he is glad to help give the veterans that memory.

"I feel pretty good about it, it makes me feel nice and helpful," he said. "I'm pretty grateful for them."