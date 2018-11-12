ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian has died after being involved in an incident with a semitractor-trailer on County Road 528/County Line Road early Monday morning, according to officials.
The Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the area after receiving a call about a "serious crash with injuries" that involved a semi and a person, officials stated.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semitractor-trailer driver hit a guardrail just before 5 a.m. and got out to check on the damage. That is when another semi came and struck the first driver.The person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he or she later died.
