ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian has died after being involved in an incident with a semitractor-trailer on County Road 528/County Line Road early Monday morning, according to officials.

The Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the area after receiving a call about a "serious crash with injuries" that involved a semi and a person, officials stated.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semitractor-trailer driver hit a guardrail just before 5 a.m. and got out to check on the damage. That is when another semi came and struck the first driver.

Update: #SKY13 reports that a left lane is now open on #Beachline WB past SR-407 (MM 35) site of earlier fatal wreck. Delays remain in area #orlando #traffic pic.twitter.com/mJ3t88g8Cy — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) November 12, 2018

The person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he or she later died.

