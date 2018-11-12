ORLANDO, Fla. — Variably cloudy skies will prevail on Monday as temperatures return to the mid- to upper 80s.

A brief warming trend will be unfolding in advance of the next cold front timed out for Wednesday.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. A stronger cold front is slated for Wednesday with a better chance for showers and a rumble of thunder in advance of its arrival tomorrow.

This system will provide a slight drop in temperatures with highs in the 70s by Thursday, running slightly below the seasonal average.

Nighttime lows will return to the 50s.

Another push of cooler air will follow on Friday with a front, but this one will not have a lot of moisture with it. This setup of cooler, more comfortable air will hold through the remainder of the workweek and into next weekend.

Poor to hazardous boating conditions will result from breezy southeast winds. Seas will rise to 4 to 7 feet. In the surf zone, the risk of rip currents remains moderate.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the majority of the Atlantic basin is quiet, but there is one area to watch located near the Leeward Islands.

Conditions are unfavorable for development in the short term, but by midweek, it may emerge as a tropical or subtropical cyclone near or north of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the southeastern Bahamas.

If it takes on a name, Patty is next on the list. It will not be a concern to Florida because the series of cold fronts will help steer it back into the Atlantic and away from the United States.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

