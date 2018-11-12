NATIONWIDE -- Stan Lee, the former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, has died at the age of 95, CNN is reporting.

Stan Lee, patriarch of Marvel Comics universe, dies at 95

He was more recently known for making cameos in Marvel films

Lee had been in declining health in recent years

Lee died Sunday night Pacific time at a Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, an attorney for Lee's daughter tells CNN. He had battled multiple illnesses in the past year, including pneumonia and vision problems.

Getting his start as a editorial assistant, Lee would go to create or co-create notable superheroes like Iron Man, Thor, the X-Men, Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, Black Panther and more.

Today we reflect on the memory of Stan Lee, who was behind many of the most memorable Marvel characters. Do you have a favorite Marvel character?



This comic book in our collection is from 1977. pic.twitter.com/QEvHkYKws4 — National Museum of American History (@amhistorymuseum) November 12, 2018

Lee also appeared in several Marvel movies and TV shows in cameo roles, including "Captain America: The First Avenger," "The Avengers," "Guardians of the Galaxy," and "Black Panther."

In 2017, Lee was presented with a Disney Legends award during the D23 Expo in California. It was his first public appearance following the death of his wife Joan, who had died a week prior.

Tributes from celebrities and fans poured in upon the news of Lee's death.

"Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created," said Bob Iger, The Walt Disney Company CEO, in a statement. "A super hero in his right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart."

Hugh Jackman, who played X-Men's Wolverine, also paid tribute.

"We've lost a creative genius," Jackman tweeted. "Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I'm proud to have been a small part of his legacy and...to have helped bring one of his characters to life."

Chris Evans, who played Captain American, tweeted: "There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!"

This story is developing, so check back here for more.