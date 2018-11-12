PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival has released its lineup of headline entertainment artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2019 event.

This year's festival is from Feb. 28 to March 10.

The lineup is as follows:

Thursday, February 28

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. ALABAMA

Friday, March 1

3:30 p.m. Willie Nelson

7:30 p.m. Brothers Osborne

Saturday, March 2

3:30 p.m. Home Free

7:30 p.m. Kool & the Gang

Sunday, March 3

3:30 p.m. Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss

7:30 p.m. An Evening with Steven Tyler and The Loving Mary Band

Monday, March 4

3:30 p.m. Pat Boone

7:30 p.m. Martina McBride

Tuesday, March 5

3:30 p.m. The Drifters, Platters & Cornell Gunter's Coasters

7:30 p.m. NEEDTOBREATHE

Wednesday, March 6

3:30 p.m. Gene Watson

7:30 p.m. STYX

Thursday, March 7

10:30 a.m. The Kingston Trio

3:30 p.m. The Letterman

7:30 p.m. for King & Country

Friday, March 8

3:30 p.m. Tanya Tucker

7:30 p.m. Chris Janson

Saturday, March 9

3:30 p.m. Florida Strawberry Festival's Battle of the Bands Finale

7:30 p.m. Keith Sweat

Sunday, March 10

3:30 p.m. Bill Anderson & Bobby Bare

7:30 p.m. Old Dominion's Make It Sweet Tour

Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 6 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and over the phone at 813-754-1996.

For more information about ADA accessible seating or tour group sales, call 813-719-6680.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County.