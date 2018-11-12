PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival has released its lineup of headline entertainment artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2019 event.
This year's festival is from Feb. 28 to March 10.
The lineup is as follows:
Thursday, February 28
10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. ALABAMA
Friday, March 1
3:30 p.m. Willie Nelson
7:30 p.m. Brothers Osborne
Saturday, March 2
3:30 p.m. Home Free
7:30 p.m. Kool & the Gang
Sunday, March 3
3:30 p.m. Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss
7:30 p.m. An Evening with Steven Tyler and The Loving Mary Band
Monday, March 4
3:30 p.m. Pat Boone
7:30 p.m. Martina McBride
Tuesday, March 5
3:30 p.m. The Drifters, Platters & Cornell Gunter's Coasters
7:30 p.m. NEEDTOBREATHE
Wednesday, March 6
3:30 p.m. Gene Watson
7:30 p.m. STYX
Thursday, March 7
10:30 a.m. The Kingston Trio
3:30 p.m. The Letterman
7:30 p.m. for King & Country
Friday, March 8
3:30 p.m. Tanya Tucker
7:30 p.m. Chris Janson
Saturday, March 9
3:30 p.m. Florida Strawberry Festival's Battle of the Bands Finale
7:30 p.m. Keith Sweat
Sunday, March 10
3:30 p.m. Bill Anderson & Bobby Bare
7:30 p.m. Old Dominion's Make It Sweet Tour
Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 6 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and over the phone at 813-754-1996.
For more information about ADA accessible seating or tour group sales, call 813-719-6680.
The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County.