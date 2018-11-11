TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Celebrating our Veterans, Warbird Museum in Titusville welcomed guests with free admission for military and Florida residents for a day to check out the planes.

Veteran Danny Castell enjoys spending his time volunteering even on a day that's honoring people like him. Castell served in the Air Force in avionics maintenance from 1964-1974.

While most service men were drafted between 1940 until 1973, Castell volunteered but he was 17 at the time so his mother signed the waiver. Since hanging up his wings decades ago, Castell says this is the best job he's ever had.

“I've been a volunteer for about six months, this is one of the greatest things I've ever done. Because I get to meet so many different people from all over the world and I'm around airplanes everyday of my life,” explains the Vietnam Veteran and Warbird Museum Volunteer.

The event attracted people from all walks of life who share the love for aviation. While most guests arrived by car some took it a step further and arrived in their private planes making a grand entrance. ​