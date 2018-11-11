POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- History was made on election night in Polk County.

Polk County teach Sarah Fortney elected to school board

Fortney is the 1st out lesbian elected to the position in FL

She has been teaching for 34 years

Sarah Fortney became the first out lesbian to win a school board race in the state of Florida, according to civil rights organization Equality Florida.

Fortney, 57, a science teacher at Stambaugh Middle School in Auburndale, said she's proud to represent the LGBTQ community. She also said she's happy about Equality Florida naming her the first out lesbian to win a school board race.

"I appreciated the endorsement, and I told them I would stand for all students and all employees," Fortney said. "I think everybody might be a bit surprised at the number of kids and adults in our school system that need a voice on that board as well."

Fortney said she's been a lesbian for as long as she could remember, but it doesn't define her. The passionate educator said her sexuality wasn't the focus of her campaign.

"If you want to know, you better ask," Fortney said. "Otherwise, it's not going to brought up. It never really mattered because I care about kids. I care about their parents. I care about the other teachers at our school. It's never entered into my classroom."

Fortney ran her campaign on her experience, relationships and making school relevant to kids again. She's been teaching for 34 years. She said that also will bring a new perspective to the board.

"My first priority is to make sure that Superintendent Byrd understands that I am there to help. And by help I mean to bring to light the distress that is really happening in a lot of schools," Fortney said. "Just at Stambaugh, I don't know how many teachers we've lost since the start of the year."

Fortney said she'll be a voice for students, teachers and support staff.

She hopes to resign on Nov. 19 and be sworn in on Nov. 20.

She plans to volunteer in her classroom while students adjust to their new teacher. ​