ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one dead and two injured.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of Candlewyck Drive.

When officers arrived they met with one of the victims who was shot in the leg. He told police that he and his were parked at Fish Court and Candlewyck Drive when two males approached them and pointed a gun. The victim said he ran when he was shot in the leg.

Police found the other two victims on Fish Court. One male was deceased and the other victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say right now the only suspect info they have is two males in a truck.

The investigation remains ongoing.