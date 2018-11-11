ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- An armed man was caught Sunday after fleeing a crash on State Road 528, according to authorities.

Armed man accused of fleeing crash on SR-528

Troopers say man ran across SR-417

3 people were injured in a crash on SR-417

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. when the man lost control of a Nissan and crashed into a guardrail, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The man then fled the scene on foot.

A short time later, Orlando police recieved reports of the armed man running through the backyard of residence in the 7000 block of Corkfield Avenue.

Police, with the assistance of Orange County deputies and troopers, began searching the area.

Just after noon, the suspect ran across all lanes of State Road 417, according to FHP.

Traffic was slowing down for law enforcement and emergency vehicles, when one vehicle rear-ended another, FHP spokeswoman Lt. Kim Montes said.

Two adults and two children were taken to a hospital.

Law enforcement caught the suspect just after just after 2 p.m.

The crashes are still under investigation.