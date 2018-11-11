DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. -- Volusia County deputies are searching for a man they say was involved in a shooting that left another man critically injured.

Man critically injured in shooting in DeLeon Springs

Dillon Parker, 33, is the suspected shooter

Deputies say he is a transient

Dillon Parker, 33, is accused of shooting Daniel Dekmar, 33, at a residence on West Avenue in DeLeon Springs early Saturday.

Witness told investigators Parker and Dekmar were arguing in the driveway. When Dekmar ran toward the residence, Parker started shooting at him, witnesses said.

Dekmar was taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach in critical condition. Parker, who police consider a transient, fled the scene.

Parker is described as between 6 feet 4 inches and 6 feet 6 inches tall, weighing between 270-280 pounds.

Anyone with information about Parker is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477.