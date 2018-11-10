ORLANDO, Fla. -- A fire broke out Saturday night on the main stage during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando.

The fire began burning during a performance by DJ Kayzo.

In video and pictures posted to Twitter, flames can be seen coming from the top corner of the stage.

A message was displayed on screens on both sides of the stage: "This stage must be shut down temporarily. Please clear the area while we work to resolve the issue."

Orlando firefighters were called to the event and contained the small fire.

No other details were immediately available.