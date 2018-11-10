MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. -- A close race in Brevard County will undergo a recount.

Melbourne Beach city commissioner race recount

6 votes separate two candidates

Recount will begin Tuesday morning

Two city commissioner candidates for the City of Melbourne Beach are up for recount, according to the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Only six votes separate Joyce Barton and Steve Walters apart. With a population of around 3,2000, every vote counts.

A machine recount will begin at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and continue until Thursday.

If the machine recount results in a margin of 0.25 percent or less, a manual recount will be conducted. Joe Pohedra, a 35-year resident, says he's never seen a close race especially for local seats.

“I think it’s great people are getting more involved," Pohedra said. "Voting is a tough thing to figure out, the right way of doing it. I think technology is better."

Spectrum News 13 caught up with Walters at his house, but he told us he has no comment on the recount. We are still waiting to hear back from Barton. ​