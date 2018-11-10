ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re tired of the summer-like feel that won’t let go of central Florida, there’s some good news! A couple of cold fronts will start to cool things down just a little this weekend and it will be followed by a bigger cool down during the middle of this week.

The first cold front is working through the region today. This front will drop temperatures by 5-8° compared to yesterday afternoon.

Skies will stay rather cloudy with a few showers possible south of Orlando. The skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling back into the 60s for most neighborhoods.

Veteran’s Day will continue to be mostly cloudy with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 70s along the coast and lower 80s farther inland. There’s a chance for scattered showers along the coast tomorrow afternoon.

An area of high pressure will build across the southeast behind this weekend’s cold front. This high pressure system will switch our winds from the north this weekend and back to an east to southeasterly direction for the start of the week. What this means for us, another shot of warmer than average temperatures!

Afternoon highs will be back into the mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday afternoon with overnight lows only dropping to near 70 degrees. The humidity will also be on the rise ahead of the next cold front that is slated to arrive in central Florida by Tuesday evening.

Rain chances will increase ahead of the front on Monday to 40 percent with the most active day for rain being Tuesday afternoon and evening. This is when the coverage of rain will spike to 60 percent with a chance for thunderstorms.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will tumble back into the 50s and 60s for morning temperatures with afternoon highs only reaching the low to mid-70s by mid-week.

Tropical Update:

There is a 20 percent chance a subtropical or tropical system could develop mid-week around the Greater Antilles. This system would stay out in the Atlantic and get swept away by a cold front that will impact parts of Florida and the southeast U.S. by mid-week. If the system develops, it would be given the name Patty.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

There will be poor to fair surfing conditions today with a smaller east-southeast trade swell. Wave heights will be 2-3 feet with a moderate rip current risk. Water temperatures are in the mid-70s and with mostly cloudy skies today the UV index is down to a five.

If you plan to go out boating, expect another chance for showers and stronger winds. The winds will be rather strong out of the north at 15-20 knots. Seas will be 3 to 5 feet with choppy waters on the intracoastal.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.