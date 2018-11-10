TAMPA, Fla. — Florida is on recount watch today. The deadline is noon on Saturday for all counties in Florida to report their full tally of votes to the state.

There are three races that are so close they are almost certainly headed to machine recounts. Those races are the Governor, U.S. Senate, and Agriculture Commissioner.

The Broward County Supervisor of Elections was found in violation of Florida Public Records Law for not turning over all information on ballots cast to the Scott Campaign.

A judge ordered Brenda Snipes, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections, to turn over a breakdown of votes by category. Lawyers for Scott rushed to court Friday claiming election officials in Broward and Palm Beach counties violated the law while counting ballots.

Right now, Scott's lead has shrunk to about 15,000 votes.

The Palm Beach Supervisor of Elections, Susan Bucher, has until 10 a.m. Saturday to hand over the overvotes and undervotes to her county's canvassing board for review. However, Rick Scott claims she refuses to do that.

It’s unacceptable that SOE Susan Bucher says she will not comply with the court order to submit overvotes and undervotes to the Palm Beach County Canvassing Board for review. Floridians deserve full transparency. — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) November 10, 2018

Senator Marco Rubio also blasted the way both counties have handled the election on.

If a “Red County” did what #BrowardCounty & #PalmBeachCounty are doing, they would march in the streets & confront Republicans about it in restaurants



But because it’s happening in a “Blue County” they create increasingly novel & creative arguments to justify it. 3/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 10, 2018

Senator Nelson also tweeted saying he believes once all the ballots are counted he will win the election.

What happens next?

Every county throughout Florida has until noon on Saturday to submit their unofficial results for all the races. Once all 67 counties certify those results, the Secretary of State will order any necessary recounts.

That process could begin as early as today, but could last well into next week until all counties have the results of those recounts.

So where does the Governor's race stand when it comes to a recount?

It's not as close as the U.S. Senate race, but once all the votes are in it is likely headed to a machine recount.

Democrat Andrew Gillum plans to hold a news conference Saturday at 3 p.m. Although Gillum conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis on election night, that is just a formality.

It is not binding if a recount happens and changes the outcome.

Currenlty, Gillum trails DeSantis by about 36,000 votes. That would be difficult to make up but not impossible.

So here are the key dates in the Florida recount: