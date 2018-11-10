ORLANDO, Fla. -- The hit musical Hamilton is coming to Orlando, and tickets will go on sale soon.

Tickets to Orlando performances will go on sale at 9 a.m. on November 16, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced.

Prices range from $76.50 to $199.50, with a select number of VIP seats for $429.50. Tickets can be purchased at the center's box office, but it's recommended that people buy tickets online at drphillipscenter.org.

There is a limit of four tickets per person.

Since its 2015 Broadway debut, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical has become a cultural sensation. The musical tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton using contemporary R&B, jazz and rap music. The show has won 11 Tony awards as well as a Grammy for its soundtrack.

Hamilton will have its Orlando run from January 22 to February 10.​