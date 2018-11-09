ORLANDO, Fla. — A 37-year-old man, of Orlando, has died Thursday night after being struck by a semi-truck in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash happened on South Orange Blossom Trail and West Wetherbee Road around 7:20 p.m.

FHP says the man was trying to cross Orange Blossom Trail at a crosswalk. Witnesses told troopers that they saw the semi-truck make a right turn onto OBT, when the right side of the truck reportedly ran over the man.

Although the 62-year-old truck driver continued traveling north onto OBT, a witness reportedly flagged him down.

The driver told troopers that he didn't realize he struck a pedestrian.

The investigation is ongoing, says FHP.