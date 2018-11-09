ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday will be much like Thursday with partly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers. High temperatures will remain in the mid- to upper 80s, well above the seasonal average of 80 degrees.

Changes will set in on Saturday as a cold front nears with clouds and slightly higher rain chances. Highs will revert to near 80 degrees.

This front will stall nearby and then be followed by a stronger cold front by next Tuesday, keeping things unsettled.

A noticeable cooldown will take shape behind this second front, causing highs to dip to the low 70s at best by Wednesday.

Boating conditions will be favorable Friday, with seas around 2 to 3 feet and a light chop on the Intracoastal.

In the nearshore waters, it will be poor to fair for surfing with wave heights around 2 to 3 feet. The rip current risk is moderate.

TROPICAL UPDATE

In the tropics, there are no systems of concern. Hurricane season continues through November 30.

