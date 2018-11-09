MELBOURNE, Fla. —- In an unusual pairing, rap music and physics are on a collision course tonight.

Consensus is London-based rapper Antoine Gittens-Jackson

Gittens-Jackson has a degree in aerospace engineering

He aims to inspire more young people to study STEM

London-based songwriter and rapper Antoine Gittens-Jackson, known as Consensus , is bringing his unique performance to the campus of Florida Tech on Friday night.

The singer has an undergraduate degree in aerospace engineering and worked for two years with a research group involved in particle science and experiments.

Consensus says his goal is to open up STEM studies to kids who may not be interested in science.

"A lot of kids aren't really engaging in school, and they miss out on some of those opportunities," he said