PENDER COUNTY, N.C. – Reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School are said to be due to faulty mechanical equipment.

No injuries were reported and there is no evidence of an active shooter.

Topsail High School, Topsail Middle School, and Topsail Elementary School were all put on lockdown.

There has been a reported active shooter situation at Topsail High School. Pender County Schools is taking all precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff. — Pender Schools (@penderschools) November 9, 2018 At this time, all campuses on the eastern side of the county are on lockdown. Buses for Topsail Elementary, Topsail Middle, and Topsail High are being staged at Lowe’s Foods across from Topsail Elementary. — Pender Schools (@penderschools) November 9, 2018 Parents who wish to pick up their bus riding student will be able to do so at Lowe’s Foods. All staff at Topsail Elementary, Topsail Middle, and Topsail High please report to Lowe’s Foods. — Pender Schools (@penderschools) November 9, 2018 Buses for South Topsail, North Topsail & Surf City Schools are being routed to their respective school campuses, where students will remain on lockdown on the bus. Parents planning to drive child to school this morning should not do so at this time, as all schools are on lockdown — Pender Schools (@penderschools) November 9, 2018

Many buses were still on their routes at the time of the reported incident. Students that were already on buses were transported to the Lowes Foods across from the school.

UPDATING NOW: An active shooter at Topsial High School this morning has low enforcement blocking off all the entrances to the school. pic.twitter.com/wnAKBrQ77X — Alexis M. Bell (@TVbyAlexisB) November 9, 2018

Parents are being told to pick up their students at the Lowes Foods and to bring proper identification. Teachers from all of those schools being told to go to Lowes Foods as well.

Buses that were still in route to Topsail High School, Middle School, and Elementary School are pulling into the Hampstead Lowe’s foods parking lot where parents are able to pick up these students with proper ID. @SpecNewsILM pic.twitter.com/3CvrAmYP5G — Alexis M. Bell (@TVbyAlexisB) November 9, 2018

This is a developing story that will be updated as information comes in.