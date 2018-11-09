PENDER COUNTY, N.C. – Reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School are said to be due to faulty mechanical equipment.
No injuries were reported and there is no evidence of an active shooter.
Topsail High School, Topsail Middle School, and Topsail Elementary School were all put on lockdown.
Many buses were still on their routes at the time of the reported incident. Students that were already on buses were transported to the Lowes Foods across from the school.
Parents are being told to pick up their students at the Lowes Foods and to bring proper identification. Teachers from all of those schools being told to go to Lowes Foods as well.
This is a developing story that will be updated as information comes in.
