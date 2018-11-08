PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The world’s largest cruise ship made a hard-to-miss, day-long stop Thursday at the Space Coast’s Port Canaveral.
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas is a monster, weighing some 228,000 gross tons. It’s the length of four football fields and has 18 decks.
The $1 billion ship made its maiden voyage from Barcelona in April and docked in Port Canaveral for the first time Thursday.
More than 5,000 passengers and 2,200 crew members are on board.
Gary and Kim Martin of Kissimmee booked their cruise a year and a half ago.
“There's 24 elevators, so many stairwells, and so many ways to get around the crowds,” said Gary Martin, a Symphony of the Seas passenger. “The cool thing with this boat is there are so many nooks and crannies, that you can sit and not see a single person.”
Royal Caribbean chose to make the ship's first U.S. stop at Port Canaveral allowing passengers to clear customs and get a Coast Guard inspection.
Symphony will be based at the Port of Miami.