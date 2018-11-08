PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The world’s largest cruise ship made a hard-to-miss, day-long stop Thursday at the Space Coast’s Port Canaveral.

Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas is a monster, weighing some 228,000 gross tons. It’s the length of four football fields and has 18 decks.

The $1 billion ship made its maiden voyage from Barcelona in April and docked in Port Canaveral for the first time Thursday.

Departs at 5:30 pm today

More than 5,000 passengers and 2,200 crew members are on board.

Gary and Kim Martin of Kissimmee booked their cruise a year and a half ago.

“There's 24 elevators, so many stairwells, and so many ways to get around the crowds,” said Gary Martin, a Symphony of the Seas passenger. “The cool thing with this boat is there are so many nooks and crannies, that you can sit and not see a single person.”

Royal Caribbean chose to make the ship's first U.S. stop at Port Canaveral allowing passengers to clear customs and get a Coast Guard inspection.

Symphony will be based at the Port of Miami.