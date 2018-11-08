TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Veteran's Day is Sunday, and a Brevard County community honored those who served the U.S. with a special ceremony.

Titusville church honors WWII, Korea, Vietnam vets

Ceremony part of 'They Gave Us Liberty' program

Veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam were honored Wednesday night at the Great Outdoors Community Church in the “They Gave Us Liberty” program.

"Nice program, I'll never forget it," said World War II Veteran William Street.

Each veteran was given a handmade patriotic quilt, crafted by the Great Outdoors Quilters. It was a small token of appreciation for their service in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

"Always made us proud. We knew at the end, it had to be done," the 94-year-old told Spectrum News. "We had a war to win, and we had to do it."

All these years later, Street still remembers what was at stake when he served as a U.S. Army combat engineer in World War II. Street built bridges so that soldiers could cross rivers in Germany as they fought.

"We lost a lot of men, a lot of people," he said. "Being in the combat engineers, under Patton in the 3rd Army."

Street added, "Where the Germans killed the Jews, I was right there."

Street is a Bronze Star and Good Conduct Medal award winner. Out of 150 men in his unit, he is only one of three who are still living.

This was the fourth year of the Great Outdoors' veteran's recognition.