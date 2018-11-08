ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida voters approved an amendment to phase out Greyhound racing by 2020.

Amendment 13 to end commercial dog racing was approved 69 percent to 31 percent by voters. That includes racing at Derby Lane in St. Petersburg.

"I think it’s a giant step for the way animals are being treated and to be treated better and I think that’s a plus," said Rick Chaboudy, the Executive Director of the Suncoast Animal League.

There are 11 dog tracks in Florida.

According to a state report, a dog dies at one of those tracks on average every three days.

But some supporters of dog racing say the dogs are treated well.

"It’s devastating to our whole industry," said Farmer Racing Kennel Owner John Farmer. "There’s 3,000 people that’ll be out of jobs and 8,000 greyhounds that will have nowhere to race."

So with the racing soon coming to an end, what will happen to the greyhounds?

"The adoption community working in conjunction with the racing community will make sure that they all get re-homed," said John Parker, a Vice -President with Greyhound Adopters for Racing. "It’s going to be quite a challenge, an unprecedented effort is going to be necessary to get them all re-homed but we’ll do it."

In the meantime, Derby Lane says it plans to support the dogs as usual until the amendment goes into effect. Right now, Derby Lane officials say they will continue its poker room and simulcast greyhound racing - as well as harness and thoroughbred horse racing.

Active Florida Tracks:

Daytona Beach Kennel Club & Poker Room (Daytona Beach)

Derby Lane (St. Petersburg)

Ebro Greyhound Park (Ebro)

Mardi Gras Gaming (Hallandale)

Melbourne Greyhound Park (Melbourne)

Naples-Ft. Myers Greyhound Track (Bonita Springs)

Orange Park Kennel Club (Orange Park)

Palm Beach Kennel Club (W. Palm Beach)

Pensacola Greyhound Track (Pensacola)

Sanford-Orlando Kennel Club (Longwood)

Sarasota Kennel Club (Sarasota)