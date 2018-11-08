ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday will offer few changes compared to Wednesday with partly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-80, considerably above the seasonal average of 80 degrees.

It will remain muggy Thursday night with lows near 70 degrees. This trend will hold through the rest of the week with the moist air mass being favorable for producing occasional showers.

Low rain chances will stay in the forecast through the weekend until the parent cold front nears on Saturday with slightly higher rain chances. Highs will stay above average during this time, in the mid-80s.

This front will stall nearby and then be followed by a stronger cold front by next Tuesday, keeping things unsettled. A noticeable cooldown will take shape behind the latter system, causing highs to revert to the 70s at best by next Wednesday.

Boating conditions will be favorable Thursday, with seas around 2 to 3 feet and a light chop on the Intracoastal.

In the surf zone, it will be poor to fair on a surfboard with wave heights around 2 to 3 feet. The rip current risk is moderate.

TROPICAL UPDATE

In the tropics, there are no systems of concern. Hurricane season continues through November 30.

